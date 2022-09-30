Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO) Major Shareholder Ares Management Llc Purchases 200,000 Shares

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO – Get Rating) major shareholder Ares Management Llc bought 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.40 per share, for a total transaction of $280,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 48,271,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,580,212. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Ares Management Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 26th, Ares Management Llc bought 200,000 shares of Clear Channel Outdoor stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.35 per share, for a total transaction of $270,000.00.

Clear Channel Outdoor Stock Down 1.4 %

Clear Channel Outdoor stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.37. The stock had a trading volume of 1,591,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,826,817. Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.91 and a 12-month high of $4.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.98.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Clear Channel Outdoor ( NYSE:CCO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The business services provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $643.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $642.09 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CCO has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from $1.65 to $1.25 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor to $3.50 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from $2.15 to $2.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $4.00 to $1.50 in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.33.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CCO. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC purchased a new stake in Clear Channel Outdoor during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Clear Channel Outdoor during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in Clear Channel Outdoor during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor in the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. 96.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Clear Channel Outdoor Company Profile

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and sells advertising displays in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Americas and Europe. The company offers advertising services through billboards, including bulletins and posters; transit displays, which are advertising surfaces on various types of vehicles or within transit systems; street furniture displays, such as advertising surfaces on bus shelters, information kiosks, freestanding units, and other public structures; spectaculars, which are customized display structures that incorporate videos, multidimensional lettering and figures, mechanical devices and moving parts, and other embellishments; wallscape, a display that drapes over or is suspended from the sides of buildings or other structures.

