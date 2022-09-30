Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR) Trading 9.6% Higher

Clarus Co. (NASDAQ:CLAR – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 9.6% on Friday . The company traded as high as $13.79 and last traded at $13.67. 31,364 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 1,575,974 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.47.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James downgraded shares of Clarus from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Clarus from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Clarus from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.20.

Get Clarus alerts:

Clarus Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $507.99 million, a PE ratio of 19.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.51.

Clarus Dividend Announcement

Clarus ( NASDAQ:CLAR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.06). Clarus had a return on equity of 14.84% and a net margin of 6.07%. The firm had revenue of $114.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.10 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Clarus Co. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 18th. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th were paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. Clarus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.08%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Michael A. Henning sold 25,000 shares of Clarus stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.56, for a total transaction of $714,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 142,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,069,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Clarus news, Director Michael A. Henning sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.56, for a total transaction of $714,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 142,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,069,800. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Donald House sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.24, for a total transaction of $282,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,236,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 24.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLAR. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Clarus by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 857 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Clarus by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 180,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,118,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of Clarus by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 14,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 1,021 shares during the period. White Pine Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Clarus by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 38,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $876,000 after buying an additional 1,167 shares during the period. Finally, Hood River Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Clarus by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 513,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,696,000 after buying an additional 1,511 shares during the period. 89.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Clarus Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Clarus Corporation develops, manufactures, and distributes outdoor equipment and lifestyle products focusing on the outdoor and consumer markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, Africa, and South America. Its Outdoor segment offers activity-based apparel, such as shells, insulation, midlayers, pants, and logowear; rock-climbing footwear and equipment, including carabiners, protection devices, harnesses, belay devices, helmets, and ice-climbing gears; technical backpacks and day packs; trekking poles; headlamps and lanterns; gloves and mittens; skincare and other products; and skis, ski poles, ski skins, and snow safety products, such as avalanche airbag systems, avalanche transceivers, shovels, and probes.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Clarus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clarus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.