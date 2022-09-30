Clariant (OTCMKTS:CLZNY) Raised to Outperform at Credit Suisse Group

Clariant (OTCMKTS:CLZNY – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Clariant from CHF 21 to CHF 20 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Clariant from CHF 18.80 to CHF 17 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Clariant from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.00.

Clariant Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:CLZNY opened at $14.69 on Friday. Clariant has a fifty-two week low of $14.10 and a fifty-two week high of $22.30. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.22.

Clariant Company Profile

Clariant AG operates as a specialty chemical company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Care Chemicals, Catalysis, Natural Resources. The company offers flame retardants, performance additives, and advanced surface solutions for use in plastics, coatings, inks, and consumer applications; and catalysts for the petrochemical and fuel refining, synthesis gas, chemical, emissions control, specialty zeolites and zeolite-based, and custom catalyst markets.

