Civeo Co. (NYSE:CVEO) Short Interest Update

Civeo Co. (NYSE:CVEO – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 49,000 shares, a growth of 54.6% from the August 31st total of 31,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 46,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Insider Activity at Civeo

In other Civeo news, major shareholder Lance Torgerson sold 374,753 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.39, for a total transaction of $10,264,484.67. Following the sale, the insider now owns 160,102 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,385,193.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Allan Schoening sold 4,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.30, for a total transaction of $121,200.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $558,156.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Civeo

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Conversant Capital LLC acquired a new position in Civeo in the second quarter valued at $24,767,000. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Civeo by 205.7% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 36,696 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $949,000 after buying an additional 24,691 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Civeo by 153.5% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 54,052 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,398,000 after buying an additional 32,726 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Civeo by 35.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,384 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 4,030 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Civeo by 221.2% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,491 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 5,159 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

Civeo Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE:CVEO traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $25.30. 19,845 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,876. The firm has a market capitalization of $346.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.44, a PEG ratio of 30.74 and a beta of 2.82. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $27.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.42. Civeo has a twelve month low of $17.69 and a twelve month high of $32.06.

Civeo (NYSE:CVEO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $184.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.22 million. Civeo had a net margin of 3.28% and a return on equity of 7.24%. On average, research analysts predict that Civeo will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Civeo

Civeo Corporation provides hospitality services to the natural resource industry in Canada, Australia, and the United States. The company develops lodges and villages; and mobile accommodations, including modular, skid-mounted accommodation, and central facilities that provide long-term and temporary work force accommodations.

