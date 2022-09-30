City Developments (OTCMKTS:CDEVY) Stock Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $5.81

Shares of City Developments Limited (OTCMKTS:CDEVY – Get Rating) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.81 and traded as low as $5.33. City Developments shares last traded at $5.37, with a volume of 5,492 shares traded.

City Developments Stock Down 2.4 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.80 and a 200-day moving average of $5.87.

Get City Developments alerts:

City Developments Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 19th. Investors of record on Monday, August 22nd were paid a $0.0771 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 19th. This represents a yield of 4.18%.

About City Developments

City Developments Limited (CDL) is a leading global real estate operating company with a network spanning 103 locations in 29 countries and regions. Listed on the Singapore Exchange, the Group is one of the largest companies by market capitalisation. Its income-stable and geographically-diverse portfolio comprises residences, offices, hotels, serviced apartments, integrated developments and shopping malls.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for City Developments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for City Developments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.