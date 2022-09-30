Citizens Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZFS) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Citizens Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZFS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the August 31st total of 800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Citizens Financial Services Stock Up 1.0 %

NASDAQ:CZFS traded up $0.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $70.20. The stock had a trading volume of 3,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,211. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Citizens Financial Services has a twelve month low of $58.42 and a twelve month high of $88.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.32. The company has a market capitalization of $278.69 million, a PE ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.30.

Citizens Financial Services (NASDAQ:CZFS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74. Citizens Financial Services had a net margin of 32.85% and a return on equity of 13.50%. The company had revenue of $20.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.75 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Citizens Financial Services will post 7.28 EPS for the current year.

Citizens Financial Services Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of Citizens Financial Services

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. This is a boost from Citizens Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Citizens Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.63%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CZFS. Citizens & Northern Corp acquired a new stake in Citizens Financial Services during the second quarter worth approximately $6,068,000. Hudock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Services during the second quarter worth approximately $2,833,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Services during the second quarter worth approximately $2,121,000. FMR LLC purchased a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Services during the second quarter worth approximately $1,432,000. Finally, Maltese Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Services during the second quarter worth approximately $894,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.52% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Citizens Financial Services from a “c” rating to an “a-” rating in a report on Friday, June 3rd.

About Citizens Financial Services

Citizens Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Citizens Community Bank that provides various banking products and services for individual, business, governmental, and institutional customers. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, and time deposit accounts.

