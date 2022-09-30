Citigroup Lowers General Motors (NYSE:GM) Price Target to $78.00

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) had its target price cut by investment analysts at Citigroup from $87.00 to $78.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the auto manufacturer’s stock. Citigroup’s price target indicates a potential upside of 134.52% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on General Motors from $33.00 to $29.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Benchmark dropped their price target on General Motors from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of General Motors in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Wedbush lowered their target price on General Motors from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets lowered their target price on General Motors to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, General Motors has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.28.

Shares of General Motors stock opened at $33.26 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $37.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.80. General Motors has a 52 week low of $30.33 and a 52 week high of $67.21. The stock has a market cap of $48.49 billion, a PE ratio of 6.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.23.

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Rating ) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.25). General Motors had a return on equity of 13.82% and a net margin of 6.66%. The business had revenue of $35.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.97 earnings per share. General Motors’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 6.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GM. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of General Motors during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of General Motors during the first quarter worth $26,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. grew its holdings in shares of General Motors by 220.2% during the first quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 602 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Motors by 85.8% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 613 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Motors during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. 79.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and accessories in North America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, South America, the United States, and China. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments.

