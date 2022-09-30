Citigroup Cuts McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) Price Target to $246.00

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Citigroup from $275.00 to $246.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the fast-food giant’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on MCD. Cowen increased their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $292.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of McDonald’s from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $263.00 to $259.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $263.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $284.36.

McDonald’s Price Performance

MCD stock opened at $234.40 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $256.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $250.04. The company has a market capitalization of $172.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.57. McDonald’s has a 12 month low of $217.68 and a 12 month high of $271.15.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The fast-food giant reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $5.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.82 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.77% and a negative return on equity of 129.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.37 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that McDonald’s will post 9.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $1.38 per share. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.98%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other McDonald’s news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,371 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.62, for a total transaction of $606,075.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $302,654.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other McDonald’s news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,371 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.62, for a total transaction of $606,075.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $302,654.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.02, for a total transaction of $1,188,090.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,191 shares of company stock valued at $5,250,365 over the last 90 days. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in McDonald’s in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in McDonald’s in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Rational Advisors LLC raised its holdings in McDonald’s by 60.6% in the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 159 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in McDonald’s in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in McDonald’s by 70.6% in the first quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 203 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

