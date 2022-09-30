Cipherloc (OTCMKTS:CLOK) Stock Price Up 33.3%

Cipherloc Co. (OTCMKTS:CLOK – Get Rating) rose 33.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.14 and last traded at $0.14. Approximately 37,060 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 21% from the average daily volume of 46,796 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.10.

Cipherloc Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.11 and a 200 day moving average of $0.10.

Cipherloc Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cipherloc Corporation provides polymorphic encryption technology solutions to secure and private data transmission. The company was formerly known as National Scientific Corporation and changed its name to Cipherloc Corporation in March 2015. Cipherloc Corporation was incorporated in 1953 and is headquartered in Buda, Texas.

Further Reading

