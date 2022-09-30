Cipher Pharmaceuticals (TSE:CPH) Reaches New 1-Year High at $3.30

Cipher Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TSE:CPH – Get Rating) (NASDAQ:CPHR)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$3.30 and last traded at C$3.21, with a volume of 11663 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.21.

Cipher Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The company has a market cap of C$81.06 million and a P/E ratio of 8.03. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$2.63 and its 200 day moving average is C$2.43.

Get Cipher Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Cipher Pharmaceuticals (TSE:CPH – Get Rating) (NASDAQ:CPHR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$7.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$8.28 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cipher Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

Cipher Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Cipher Pharmaceuticals Inc operates as a specialty pharmaceutical company in Canada. Its commercial products include Epuris (CIP-ISOTRETINOIN), a formulation of the active ingredient isotretinoin for use in the treatment of severe acne; Ozenoxacin to treat adult and paediatric patients with impetigo; Actikerall, which is indicated for the treatment of palpable or moderately thick hyperkeratotic actinic keratosis; Vaniqa, a prescription cream that reduces the growth of unwanted facial hair in women; BRINAVESS, a treatment for sinus rhythm in adults; and AGGRASTAT, an intravenous anti-platelet drug.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cipher Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cipher Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.