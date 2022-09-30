Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $12.30-12.65 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.20. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.58-8.67 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.50 billion.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CTAS. StockNews.com upgraded Cintas from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, July 23rd. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Cintas from $475.00 to $450.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Cintas from $352.00 to $373.00 in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Cintas from $415.00 to $435.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Cintas from $475.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cintas has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $434.40.

Get Cintas alerts:

Cintas Price Performance

Cintas stock opened at $389.55 on Friday. Cintas has a 52 week low of $343.86 and a 52 week high of $461.44. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $415.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $399.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $39.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.65, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.44.

Cintas Increases Dividend

Cintas ( NASDAQ:CTAS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 28th. The business services provider reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.26. Cintas had a return on equity of 36.63% and a net margin of 15.46%. The business had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Cintas will post 12.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a $1.15 dividend. This is a boost from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.56%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cintas

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cintas in the 1st quarter valued at about $765,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cintas by 55.3% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 1,683 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $716,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory bought a new stake in shares of Cintas in the 1st quarter valued at about $534,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cintas in the 2nd quarter valued at about $486,000. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cintas by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 758 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. 76.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cintas Company Profile

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

Featured Stories

