Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.26 EPS

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The business services provider reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.26, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 36.63% and a net margin of 15.46%. Cintas’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.11 earnings per share. Cintas updated its FY23 guidance to $12.30-12.65 EPS.

Cintas Stock Performance

Shares of Cintas stock traded up $0.90 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $390.45. The company had a trading volume of 961 shares, compared to its average volume of 459,008. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $415.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $399.62. The stock has a market cap of $39.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.65, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Cintas has a 12-month low of $343.86 and a 12-month high of $461.44.

Get Cintas alerts:

Cintas Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. This is a positive change from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Cintas’s payout ratio is presently 38.56%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CTAS. Barclays dropped their price target on Cintas from $500.00 to $435.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Cintas in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $393.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Cintas from $475.00 to $450.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Cintas from $415.00 to $435.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $434.40.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in shares of Cintas by 10.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 740 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Cintas by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,643 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,505,000 after buying an additional 2,541 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Cintas by 84.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 327 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Cintas by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 7,073 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,009,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cintas by 19.8% during the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,472 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,410,000 after purchasing an additional 4,037 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.66% of the company’s stock.

About Cintas

(Get Rating)

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cintas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cintas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.