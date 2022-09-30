CinCor Pharma (NASDAQ:CINC) Shares Up 6.7%

CinCor Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CINC – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 6.7% on Friday . The company traded as high as $32.57 and last traded at $32.04. 9,660 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 331,640 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.04.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CINC. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of CinCor Pharma from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of CinCor Pharma from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of CinCor Pharma in a research note on Sunday, August 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Lifesci Capital initiated coverage on shares of CinCor Pharma in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, CinCor Pharma currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.25.

CinCor Pharma Trading Up 8.5 %

The company’s 50-day moving average is $29.90 and its 200 day moving average is $23.15.

CinCor Pharma ( NASDAQ:CINC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.06). Equities analysts expect that CinCor Pharma, Inc. will post -2.29 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Sofinnova Venture Partners X, acquired 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $30.00 per share, with a total value of $15,000,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 6,073,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $182,218,470. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other CinCor Pharma news, Director James Healy purchased 506,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $30.00 per share, with a total value of $15,180,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 6,073,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $182,218,470. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Sofinnova Venture Partners X, purchased 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $30.00 per share, for a total transaction of $15,000,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 6,073,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $182,218,470. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 1,606,000 shares of company stock valued at $48,180,000 over the last ninety days.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in CinCor Pharma by 292.9% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 3,231 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC raised its stake in CinCor Pharma by 3.8% during the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 29,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073 shares during the period. venBio Partners LLC raised its stake in CinCor Pharma by 8.3% during the second quarter. venBio Partners LLC now owns 2,145,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,412,000 after purchasing an additional 164,329 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CinCor Pharma during the second quarter valued at about $9,180,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of CinCor Pharma by 80.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 223,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,208,000 after acquiring an additional 99,371 shares during the last quarter.

CinCor Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of drugs for the treatment for cardio-renal diseases. It is involved in developing CIN-107, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of hypertension, primary aldosteronism, and other cardio-renal diseases, as well as in Phase I clinical trial to treat chronic kidney diseases.

