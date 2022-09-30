Churchill China (LON:CHH) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $1,405.00

Churchill China plc (LON:CHH – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,405 ($16.98) and traded as low as GBX 1,280 ($15.47). Churchill China shares last traded at GBX 1,317 ($15.91), with a volume of 1,160 shares traded.

Churchill China Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 2.22. The company has a market capitalization of £144.62 million and a PE ratio of 2,078.13. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,283.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,402.72.

Churchill China Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 22nd will be paid a GBX 10.50 ($0.13) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 22nd. This represents a yield of 0.81%. Churchill China’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.47%.

About Churchill China

Churchill China plc manufactures and sells ceramic and related products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. It provides plates, bowls, trays and boards, crates and carriers, stands and risers, cookware, counter serving ware, cups, mugs, saucers, beverage pots, jugs, chip mugs, dip pots and sauce dishes, lids, glassware, cutlery, utensils, and accessories, as well as raw materials for the ceramics industry.

