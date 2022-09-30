Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Shares Bought by Cooke & Bieler LP

Cooke & Bieler LP lifted its position in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 654,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,767 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP owned about 0.15% of Chubb worth $128,734,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Howe & Rusling Inc. lifted its stake in Chubb by 207.0% during the first quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chubb in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chubb in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Chubb during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its position in Chubb by 49.1% in the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.97% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Price Performance

Chubb stock opened at $183.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36. Chubb Limited has a one year low of $171.96 and a one year high of $218.99. The company has a market cap of $76.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a fifty day moving average of $190.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $199.50.

Chubb Announces Dividend

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $4.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.59 by $0.61. The company had revenue of $10.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.52 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 17.36% and a return on equity of 10.97%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.62 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 15.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.02%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Chubb from $247.00 to $244.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Chubb from $248.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Chubb currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $230.83.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chubb

In other news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 25,792 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.86, for a total transaction of $5,000,037.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 594,671 shares in the company, valued at $115,282,920.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

About Chubb

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

