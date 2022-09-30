China CITIC Bank (OTCMKTS:CHCJY) Sets New 1-Year Low at $7.84

China CITIC Bank Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:CHCJY – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $7.84 and last traded at $7.84, with a volume of 3400 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.09.

China CITIC Bank Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $19.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.63 and a beta of -0.08. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.13.

China CITIC Bank Company Profile

(Get Rating)

China CITIC Bank Corporation Limited provides various banking products and services in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through Corporate Banking, Personal Banking, and Treasury Operations segments. It accepts deposits; offers corporate and personal loans; and provides securities agency, remittance and settlement, and guarantee services, as well as investment banking and international services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for China CITIC Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China CITIC Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.