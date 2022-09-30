Chihuahua (HUAHUA) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $7.22 Million

Chihuahua (HUAHUA) traded down 6.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 29th. Over the last seven days, Chihuahua has traded 5.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Chihuahua coin can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Chihuahua has a market cap of $7.22 million and approximately $107,310.00 worth of Chihuahua was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0505 or 0.00000259 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0627 or 0.00000322 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004104 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0740 or 0.00000380 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00010918 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000055 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069182 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10658794 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Chihuahua Profile

Chihuahua’s total supply is 103,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 93,549,862,103 coins. Chihuahua’s official Twitter account is @chihuahuamoney and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Chihuahua

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chihuahua directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chihuahua should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase , GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Chihuahua using one of the exchanges listed above.

