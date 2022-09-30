Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.79-$0.87 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.71. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.14 billion-$2.17 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.15 billion. Chico’s FAS also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $0.11-$0.14 EPS.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on shares of Chico’s FAS from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. StockNews.com cut shares of Chico’s FAS from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Chico’s FAS from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, September 2nd.

Shares of NYSE CHS opened at $4.65 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.69 and its 200-day moving average is $5.25. The stock has a market cap of $581.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 1.13. Chico’s FAS has a twelve month low of $3.80 and a twelve month high of $7.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Chico’s FAS ( NYSE:CHS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The specialty retailer reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $558.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $543.90 million. Chico’s FAS had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 44.81%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Chico’s FAS will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Bonnie R. Brooks sold 100,000 shares of Chico’s FAS stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.02, for a total transaction of $502,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 992,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,982,485.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chico’s FAS during the second quarter worth $116,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Chico’s FAS by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 293,532 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,459,000 after buying an additional 39,272 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Chico’s FAS in the 2nd quarter valued at $921,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Chico’s FAS by 275.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,596,271 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $7,934,000 after buying an additional 1,171,543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Chico’s FAS by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,167,296 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,681,000 after buying an additional 174,982 shares during the last quarter. 83.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chico's FAS, Inc operates as an omnichannel specialty retailer of women's private branded casual-to-dressy clothing, intimates, and complementary accessories. It operates under the Chico's, White House Black Market (WHBM)and Soma brands. The Chico's brand primarily sells private branded clothing focusing on women with moderate to high household income levels.

