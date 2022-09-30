Chesapeake Wealth Management Sells 776 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Chesapeake Wealth Management lessened its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,593 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 776 shares during the quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $746,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 120.2% during the 1st quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 19,621,771 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $885,923,000 after purchasing an additional 10,710,521 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 52.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,626,652 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $795,843,000 after purchasing an additional 6,033,825 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1,860.9% in the first quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 5,325,583 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $240,450,000 after purchasing an additional 5,053,994 shares during the last quarter. Allstate Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $124,184,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 36.5% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,937,312 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $273,116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,587,698 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EEM stock traded up $0.07 on Friday, hitting $35.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,476,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,879,136. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $39.02 and its 200-day moving average is $40.96. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $34.72 and a fifty-two week high of $52.62.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

