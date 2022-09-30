Chesapeake Wealth Management Has $935,000 Stock Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Chesapeake Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 9.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,054 shares during the period. Chesapeake Wealth Management’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $935,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of EMR. Bluefin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter valued at about $418,000. 626 Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter valued at about $922,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Emerson Electric by 134.4% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 300,391 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,927,000 after purchasing an additional 172,223 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Emerson Electric by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,787 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,585,000 after purchasing an additional 1,324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cinctive Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,488,000. 72.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Emerson Electric Price Performance

NYSE:EMR traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $73.99. The stock had a trading volume of 51,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,801,962. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.75 billion, a PE ratio of 14.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12 month low of $72.40 and a 12 month high of $100.47.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.10 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 16.45% and a return on equity of 25.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a $0.515 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.02%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on EMR shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $97.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Emerson Electric to $99.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $87.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Emerson Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.77.

Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and residential markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

Featured Articles

