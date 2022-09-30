Chesapeake Wealth Management Has $853,000 Stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Chesapeake Wealth Management grew its holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 31.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,684 shares during the period. Chesapeake Wealth Management’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $853,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AIA Group Ltd increased its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 50.7% in the first quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 9,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $824,000 after buying an additional 3,171 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 15.5% in the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 9,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $838,000 after buying an additional 1,283 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 1.8% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 23,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,076,000 after buying an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. increased its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 28.4% in the first quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 2,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the fourth quarter valued at $270,000. Institutional investors own 83.36% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays lowered their target price on Morgan Stanley from $123.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $105.00 to $92.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $91.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.75.

Morgan Stanley Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:MS traded up $0.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $80.05. 211,150 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,443,474. Morgan Stanley has a 52 week low of $72.05 and a 52 week high of $109.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The company has a market cap of $137.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $86.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.94.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.11). Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 22.76% and a return on equity of 14.33%. The business had revenue of $13.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.89 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 6.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Morgan Stanley Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th were issued a dividend of $0.775 per share. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 28th. This is a boost from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is 41.89%.

Morgan Stanley announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Monday, June 27th that permits the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 14.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other Morgan Stanley news, major shareholder Stanley Morgan acquired 8,598 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.41 per share, for a total transaction of $72,309.18. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 8,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,309.18. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

