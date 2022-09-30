Chesapeake Wealth Management Decreases Position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Chesapeake Wealth Management lessened its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,925 shares of the company’s stock after selling 175 shares during the quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,563,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at about $2,658,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 157.4% in the first quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCHM stock traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $61.22. The stock had a trading volume of 7,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 538,042. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $67.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.82. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $60.10 and a 52-week high of $83.73.

