Chesapeake Wealth Management Boosts Stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Chesapeake Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,711 shares during the quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $578,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Bank of America by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 591,207,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,369,557,000 after purchasing an additional 5,015,041 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,938,246,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 1.7% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,940,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,522,699,000 after buying an additional 603,512 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 2.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 35,229,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,452,584,000 after buying an additional 773,812 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 2.4% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 21,206,787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $874,144,000 after buying an additional 501,064 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BAC traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $30.58. 764,698 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,134,128. The firm has a market cap of $245.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.58, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.37. Bank of America Co. has a 12-month low of $29.67 and a 12-month high of $50.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $33.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.52.

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $22.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.79 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 28.89% and a return on equity of 11.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is a positive change from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. Bank of America’s payout ratio is currently 27.50%.

BAC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Bank of America from $58.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Bank of America from $66.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Bank of America from $47.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.58.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

