ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $30.58

ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI – Get Rating) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $30.58 and traded as high as $51.77. ChemoCentryx shares last traded at $51.64, with a volume of 927,765 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CCXI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of ChemoCentryx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of ChemoCentryx in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of ChemoCentryx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. HC Wainwright lowered shares of ChemoCentryx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $101.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered shares of ChemoCentryx from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $64.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ChemoCentryx has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.25.

ChemoCentryx Stock Down 0.0 %

The company has a quick ratio of 4.47, a current ratio of 4.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business’s 50-day moving average is $46.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.33 and a beta of 1.25.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ChemoCentryx

In other ChemoCentryx news, CFO Susan M. Kanaya sold 46,298 shares of ChemoCentryx stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.17, for a total transaction of $2,322,770.66. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 91,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,581,373.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other ChemoCentryx news, CFO Susan M. Kanaya sold 19,898 shares of ChemoCentryx stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.95, for a total transaction of $1,013,803.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 91,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,652,601.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Susan M. Kanaya sold 46,298 shares of ChemoCentryx stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.17, for a total transaction of $2,322,770.66. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 91,317 shares in the company, valued at $4,581,373.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 213,760 shares of company stock valued at $10,749,838 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of ChemoCentryx by 360.7% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,760 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,378 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of ChemoCentryx in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of ChemoCentryx in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of ChemoCentryx by 208.8% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,866 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 2,614 shares during the period. Finally, Commerce Bank purchased a new stake in shares of ChemoCentryx in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $219,000. 81.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ChemoCentryx Company Profile

ChemoCentryx, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of new medications for inflammatory disorders, autoimmune diseases, and cancer in the United States. It offers TAVNEOS (avacopan), an orally administered selective C5aR inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with severe active anti-neutrophil cytoplasmic autoantibody-associated vasculitis.

