Chembio Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CEMI) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Chembio Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CEMI – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Chembio Diagnostics Stock Performance

Shares of CEMI opened at $0.42 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.69. Chembio Diagnostics has a 12-month low of $0.34 and a 12-month high of $2.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.69 million, a PE ratio of -0.34 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.11.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chembio Diagnostics

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Chembio Diagnostics stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Chembio Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEMI – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 124,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.41% of Chembio Diagnostics as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 8.63% of the company’s stock.

Chembio Diagnostics Company Profile

Chembio Diagnostics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and commercializes point-of-care (POC) diagnostic tests that are used to detect or diagnose diseases. The company offers tests for COVID-19, HIV and Syphilis, and Zika virus. It also develops tests for malaria, dengue, chikungunya, Chagas, ebola, leishmaniasis, lassa, marburg, leptospirosis, rickettsia, and Burkholderia diseases.

Featured Articles

