Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) Raised to Buy at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Chegg (NYSE:CHGG – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Monday, MarketBeat reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has $28.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on CHGG. Northland Securities raised Chegg from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Chegg from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Chegg in a report on Friday, July 15th. They set a neutral rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet raised Chegg from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Chegg from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chegg currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $29.17.

CHGG stock opened at $21.63 on Monday. Chegg has a twelve month low of $15.66 and a twelve month high of $71.31. The company has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of 72.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.04. The company has a quick ratio of 10.81, a current ratio of 10.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05.

Chegg ( NYSE:CHGG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.03. Chegg had a return on equity of 7.93% and a net margin of 5.69%. The business had revenue of $194.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.40 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Chegg will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in Chegg by 42.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,810 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Chegg by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 39,364 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $739,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in Chegg by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 30,099 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,092,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank raised its position in Chegg by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 6,683 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Chegg by 79.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,012 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.61% of the company’s stock.

Chegg, Inc operates direct-to-student learning platform that supports students starting with their academic journey and extending into their careers with products and services to support and help them better understand their academic course materials. The company offers Chegg Services, which include subscription services; and required materials that comprise its print textbooks and eTextbooks.

