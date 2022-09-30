Charter Oak Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 242,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,771,000. Vanguard Extended Market ETF comprises approximately 4.3% of Charter Oak Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.26% of Vanguard Extended Market ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 2.1% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,496,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $744,810,000 after buying an additional 93,461 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 3,094,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,700,000 after buying an additional 20,308 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,779,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,810,000 after buying an additional 26,269 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 5,025.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,378,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,435,000 after buying an additional 1,352,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 14.0% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,121,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,809,000 after buying an additional 137,924 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA VXF traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $128.25. The company had a trading volume of 6,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 476,060. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $142.85 and a 200 day moving average of $145.34. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 1-year low of $125.69 and a 1-year high of $200.58.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

