Charter Oak Capital Management LLC Takes Position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX)

Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 146,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,606,000. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF comprises 0.9% of Charter Oak Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 5,127.0% during the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,048,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,713,000 after buying an additional 5,932,605 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 48.1% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,920,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,637,000 after buying an additional 948,308 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the first quarter valued at $44,746,000. Calamos Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 688.8% during the first quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 643,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,643,000 after buying an additional 562,041 shares during the period. Finally, Factory Mutual Insurance Co. increased its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 70.4% in the 1st quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 920,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,093,000 after purchasing an additional 380,083 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Stock Performance

ACWX stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $40.03. The stock had a trading volume of 148,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,138,247. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a 1-year low of $39.65 and a 1-year high of $58.08. The company has a fifty day moving average of $44.59 and a 200 day moving average of $46.69.

