Charter Oak Capital Management LLC Takes $2.17 Million Position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 6,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,172,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. American National Bank raised its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 4.2% in the first quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC now owns 349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 9.2% in the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC grew its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 3.4% in the first quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. 88.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IDEXX Laboratories Stock Down 1.2 %

IDXX stock traded down $3.89 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $327.92. 11,793 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 525,419. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.89. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 1-year low of $318.50 and a 1-year high of $672.93. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $366.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $402.23. The company has a market cap of $27.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.16.

Analyst Ratings Changes

IDEXX Laboratories Company Profile

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on IDXX shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $530.00 to $435.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $603.00 to $573.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $500.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Atlantic Securities decreased their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $500.00 to $490.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $483.57.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through CAG; Water Quality Products; LPD; and Other segments. It provides point-of-care veterinary diagnostic products, including instruments, consumables, and rapid assay test kits; veterinary reference laboratory diagnostic and consulting services; practice management and diagnostic imaging systems and services for veterinarians; and health monitoring, biological materials testing, and laboratory animal diagnostic instruments and services for biomedical research community.

