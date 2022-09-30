Charter Oak Capital Management LLC Makes New $869,000 Investment in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 26,503 shares of the computer maker’s stock, valued at approximately $869,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Central Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in HP in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in HP in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in HP by 175.4% in the 1st quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 917 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC purchased a new position in HP in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in HP by 272.4% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,095 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.17% of the company’s stock.

HPQ has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price target on HP from $32.00 to $27.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on HP from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. StockNews.com cut shares of HP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of HP to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of HP from $39.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.79.

Shares of NYSE HPQ traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $25.06. The company had a trading volume of 316,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,079,649. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.21 billion, a PE ratio of 4.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.96. HP Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.74 and a twelve month high of $41.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $30.45 and its 200-day moving average is $34.10.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 30th. The computer maker reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04. The firm had revenue of $14.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.63 billion. HP had a net margin of 9.72% and a negative return on equity of 220.16%. HP’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that HP Inc. will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.05, for a total value of $148,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,500 shares in the company, valued at $446,175. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

