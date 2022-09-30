Charter Oak Capital Management LLC Makes New $785,000 Investment in iShares Global Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:EXI)

Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Global Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:EXI – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 8,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $785,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC owned about 0.26% of iShares Global Industrials ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EXI. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Global Industrials ETF in the second quarter worth $25,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in iShares Global Industrials ETF by 209.2% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Covington Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of iShares Global Industrials ETF by 120.0% during the second quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 605 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Industrials ETF during the first quarter worth $107,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Industrials ETF during the first quarter worth $212,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EXI traded down $0.57 on Friday, hitting $90.26. 550 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,931. iShares Global Industrials ETF has a 1-year low of $89.60 and a 1-year high of $125.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $101.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $103.97.

iShares Global Industrials ETF Profile

iShares Global Industrials ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Industrials Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Industrials Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the Standard & Poor’s Global 1200 Index.

