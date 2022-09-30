Charter Oak Capital Management LLC Invests $623,000 in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,610 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $623,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WSO. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Watsco during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC boosted its position in Watsco by 828.6% during the second quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 130 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Watsco during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. O Dell Group LLC acquired a new stake in Watsco during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Zullo Investment Group Inc. boosted its position in Watsco by 351.6% during the first quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 140 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stephens cut their price target on shares of Watsco to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Watsco from $204.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Watsco in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $311.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Watsco from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $350.00 to $313.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Watsco from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $300.20.

Shares of Watsco stock traded up $2.52 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $258.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 231,552. Watsco, Inc. has a 1-year low of $220.68 and a 1-year high of $318.98. The business has a fifty day moving average of $277.01 and a 200 day moving average of $270.25. The company has a market capitalization of $10.07 billion, a PE ratio of 19.32 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The construction company reported $4.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.02 by ($0.09). Watsco had a return on equity of 25.27% and a net margin of 7.56%. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.71 EPS. Watsco’s revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Watsco, Inc. will post 14.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th were paid a $2.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $8.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.33%.

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies. The company distributes equipment comprising residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

