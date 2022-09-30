Charter Oak Capital Management LLC Invests $4.37 Million in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI)

Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 86,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,367,000. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF makes up 0.6% of Charter Oak Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IHI. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Monetary Management Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the first quarter valued at $46,000. Foresight Capital Management Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the first quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, HWG Holdings LP bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $66,000.

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IHI traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $47.38. The stock had a trading volume of 69,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,236,101. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a 12 month low of $46.77 and a 12 month high of $66.55. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.86.

