Charter Oak Capital Management LLC Buys New Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 12,617 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $977,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NEE. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $2,724,059,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in NextEra Energy by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 182,355,161 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,447,306,000 after acquiring an additional 3,505,846 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in NextEra Energy by 29.4% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 9,406,722 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $881,233,000 after acquiring an additional 2,136,829 shares in the last quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 1,709.8% in the 1st quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 2,225,009 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $188,481,000 after purchasing an additional 2,102,067 shares during the period. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $135,383,000. 76.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at NextEra Energy

In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 9,307 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.79, for a total value of $826,368.53. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,613,847.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NextEra Energy Stock Down 1.0 %

Several research firms have weighed in on NEE. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $79.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, NextEra Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.30.

Shares of NextEra Energy stock traded down $0.78 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $79.19. 293,690 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,296,657. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.22 and a 52 week high of $93.73. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $155.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.46.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.06. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 11.97%. The business had revenue of $5.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.26 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. NextEra Energy’s revenue was up 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 30th were paid a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 29th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is presently 129.77%.

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

