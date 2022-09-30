Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) PT Lowered to $551.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Credit Suisse Group from $676.00 to $551.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

CHTR has been the subject of several other research reports. Wolfe Research cut their price objective on Charter Communications from $582.00 to $515.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Pivotal Research cut their target price on Charter Communications from $585.00 to $560.00 in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Charter Communications from $575.00 to $550.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 1st. StockNews.com lowered Charter Communications from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, September 5th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on Charter Communications from $555.00 to $592.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $575.59.

Shares of Charter Communications stock opened at $312.59 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.99. The firm has a market cap of $50.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $417.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $470.40. Charter Communications has a fifty-two week low of $305.31 and a fifty-two week high of $753.69.

Charter Communications ( NASDAQ:CHTR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $8.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.92 by $1.88. The business had revenue of $13.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.42 billion. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 31.83% and a net margin of 10.35%. The company’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.29 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Charter Communications will post 32.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CHTR. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in Charter Communications by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Charter Communications by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,438,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in Charter Communications by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 593 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Charter Communications by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 124 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Charter Communications by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.91% of the company’s stock.

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high-definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view services.

