Charge Enterprises (NASDAQ:CRGE) Shares Up 5.1%

Charge Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRGE – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 5.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $1.72 and last traded at $1.66. 717,436 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 7% from the average session volume of 767,463 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.58.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Charge Enterprises in a report on Friday, June 24th.
Charge Enterprises Trading Down 5.1 %
The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.54.
Insider Activity at Charge Enterprises
In other Charge Enterprises news, COO Craig Harper-Denson sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.45, for a total value of $55,625.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 22.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of Charge Enterprises during the 2nd quarter valued at $115,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Charge Enterprises during the 2nd quarter valued at $80,000. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new position in Charge Enterprises in the 1st quarter valued at $74,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in Charge Enterprises in the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Charge Enterprises in the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Institutional investors own 23.35% of the company’s stock.
Charge Enterprises Company Profile
Charge Enterprises Inc engages in building the electrification and telecommunications infrastructure for electric vehicle charging(EVC) and wireless network infrastructure, including 5G, tower, distributed antennae systems, small cell, and electrical infrastructure. The company operates through Telecommunications and Infrastructure segments.
