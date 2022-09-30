ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,240,000 shares, an increase of 27.8% from the August 31st total of 7,230,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,850,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.0 days. Currently, 4.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional Trading of ChampionX

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC increased its holdings in shares of ChampionX by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 34,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $676,000 after buying an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of ChampionX by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 107,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,127,000 after buying an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of ChampionX by 113.6% in the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC increased its holdings in shares of ChampionX by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 22,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after buying an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ChampionX by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 17,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. 98.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on CHX. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of ChampionX from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Bank of America raised shares of ChampionX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Benchmark began coverage on shares of ChampionX in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.60.

ChampionX Price Performance

Shares of CHX traded up $0.61 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $19.90. 87,969 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,808,239. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. ChampionX has a 52-week low of $16.64 and a 52-week high of $28.08. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.90. The company has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 2.62.

ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $932.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $897.30 million. ChampionX had a net margin of 4.78% and a return on equity of 10.79%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that ChampionX will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

ChampionX Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be issued a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. ChampionX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.98%.

ChampionX Company Profile

ChampionX Corporation provides chemistry solutions, and engineered equipment and technologies to oil and gas companies worldwide. The company's Production Chemical Technologies segment offers onshore and offshore chemical solutions, such as corrosion inhibitors, scale inhibitors, emulsion breakers, and biocides to oil and natural gas production and midstream markets to manage and control corrosion, oil and water separation, flow assurance, sour gas treatment, and water-related issues.

