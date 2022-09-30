CFO4Life Group LLC Makes New Investment in NuScale Power Co. (NYSE:SMR)

CFO4Life Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of NuScale Power Co. (NYSE:SMR – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,000.

Separately, Boenning & Scattergood Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NuScale Power in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $437,000. 30.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NuScale Power alerts:

NuScale Power Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of SMR stock opened at $12.35 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.88. NuScale Power Co. has a 1 year low of $8.56 and a 1 year high of $15.85.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NuScale Power ( NYSE:SMR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.75 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NuScale Power Co. will post -0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on SMR shares. Guggenheim started coverage on NuScale Power in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Cowen upped their price objective on NuScale Power to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on NuScale Power in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock.

Insider Activity at NuScale Power

In other NuScale Power news, major shareholder Energy New Technology In Green sold 225,163 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.39, for a total transaction of $3,014,932.57. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,774,837 shares in the company, valued at $63,935,067.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Thomas P. Mundy sold 14,370 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.68, for a total transaction of $153,471.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 61,070 shares in the company, valued at $652,227.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Energy New Technology In Green sold 225,163 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.39, for a total transaction of $3,014,932.57. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,774,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,935,067.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 335,670 shares of company stock valued at $4,274,941 over the last 90 days.

NuScale Power Profile

(Get Rating)

NuScale Power Corporation develops and sells modular light water reactor nuclear power plants to supply energy for electrical generation, district heating, desalination, hydrogen production, and other process heat applications. It offers NuScale Power Module, a water reactor that can generate 77 megawatts of electricity (MWe); The VOYGR-12 power plant that can generate 924 MWe; and four-module VOYGR-4 and six-module VOYGR-6 plants, as well as other configurations based on customer needs.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NuScale Power Co. (NYSE:SMR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NuScale Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuScale Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.