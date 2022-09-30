CFO4Life Group LLC Has $235,000 Position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

CFO4Life Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 18.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,294 shares during the period. CFO4Life Group LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter valued at $1,566,470,000. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 73.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 53,857,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,609,929,000 after purchasing an additional 22,890,585 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 1,478.6% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 8,390,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $406,609,000 after acquiring an additional 7,859,100 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the 1st quarter worth $345,861,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 5,232.2% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,211,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $155,619,000 after acquiring an additional 3,151,066 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on WFC shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $64.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Wells Fargo & Company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.97.

Wells Fargo & Company Price Performance

Wells Fargo & Company stock traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $40.50. 14,672,166 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,920,508. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $153.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.16. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12 month low of $36.54 and a 12 month high of $60.30. The business’s 50-day moving average is $43.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.24.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $17.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.54 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 22.52%. Wells Fargo & Company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.38 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wells Fargo & Company Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 5th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. This is a positive change from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.78%.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.