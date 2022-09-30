C&F Financial (NASDAQ:CFFI) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $49.49

C&F Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CFFI – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $49.49 and traded as high as $55.50. C&F Financial shares last traded at $55.00, with a volume of 37,819 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of C&F Financial in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

C&F Financial Trading Down 0.4 %

The firm has a market cap of $190.08 million, a PE ratio of 7.39 and a beta of 0.38. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $49.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

C&F Financial Increases Dividend

C&F Financial ( NASDAQ:CFFI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. C&F Financial had a net margin of 20.40% and a return on equity of 12.70%. The company had revenue of $28.29 million for the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This is a positive change from C&F Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. C&F Financial’s payout ratio is currently 22.92%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On C&F Financial

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC increased its position in C&F Financial by 6.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 39,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,834,000 after purchasing an additional 2,576 shares during the last quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in C&F Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $267,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in C&F Financial by 13.9% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 75,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,788,000 after purchasing an additional 9,203 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. increased its position in C&F Financial by 24.5% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 20,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in C&F Financial by 11.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 941 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.54% of the company’s stock.

C&F Financial Company Profile

C&F Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Citizens and Farmers Bank that provides banking services to individuals and businesses. The company's Retail Banking offers various banking services, including checking and savings deposit accounts, as well as business, real estate, development, mortgage, home equity, and installment loans.

See Also

