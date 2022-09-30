Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 22,258 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 89% from the previous session’s volume of 198,838 shares.The stock last traded at $4.41 and had previously closed at $4.31.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Centerra Gold from C$11.00 to C$8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 12th. TD Securities dropped their target price on Centerra Gold from C$10.00 to C$7.50 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on Centerra Gold from C$14.00 to C$10.50 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Scotiabank cut Centerra Gold from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $7.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on Centerra Gold from C$14.50 to C$10.50 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.39.

Centerra Gold Stock Up 2.6 %

The stock has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.51. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.13.

Centerra Gold Increases Dividend

Centerra Gold ( NYSE:CGAU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.07). Centerra Gold had a return on equity of 4.52% and a net margin of 41.65%. The firm had revenue of $167.65 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Centerra Gold Inc. will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 25th were given a dividend of $0.055 per share. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.98%. This is a boost from Centerra Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 24th. Centerra Gold’s payout ratio is presently 16.79%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Centerra Gold

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CGAU. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Centerra Gold by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 529,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,204,000 after acquiring an additional 39,000 shares in the last quarter. Condire Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Centerra Gold by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Condire Management LP now owns 6,065,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,793,000 after acquiring an additional 800,000 shares in the last quarter. Crestline Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Centerra Gold during the 4th quarter valued at $2,177,000. AGF Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Centerra Gold by 327.0% in the 1st quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 168,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,653,000 after purchasing an additional 128,735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Centerra Gold by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 24,386,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,670,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127,064 shares during the last quarter. 37.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Centerra Gold

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Turkey, and internationally. The company explores for gold, copper, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Öksüt Gold Mine located in Turkey.

