Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETX) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETX – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Cemtrex Stock Performance

CETX opened at $0.21 on Wednesday. Cemtrex has a 12 month low of $0.19 and a 12 month high of $1.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.29 and a 200 day moving average of $0.37.

Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The industrial products company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Cemtrex had a negative return on equity of 55.21% and a negative net margin of 37.78%. The firm had revenue of $13.63 million during the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cemtrex

About Cemtrex

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Cemtrex stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cemtrex, Inc. ( NASDAQ:CETX Get Rating ) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 144,688 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.59% of Cemtrex at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

Cemtrex, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Advanced Technologies and Industrial Services segments. The Advanced Technologies segment provides Internet of Things products and smart devices under the SmartDesk name for mobile, web, virtual and augmented reality, wearables, and television markets; and security and video surveillance solutions, and virtual and augmented reality solutions for various commercial and industrial applications.

