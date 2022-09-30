Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETX) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETX – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.
Cemtrex Stock Performance
CETX opened at $0.21 on Wednesday. Cemtrex has a 12 month low of $0.19 and a 12 month high of $1.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.29 and a 200 day moving average of $0.37.
Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The industrial products company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Cemtrex had a negative return on equity of 55.21% and a negative net margin of 37.78%. The firm had revenue of $13.63 million during the quarter.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cemtrex
About Cemtrex
Cemtrex, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Advanced Technologies and Industrial Services segments. The Advanced Technologies segment provides Internet of Things products and smart devices under the SmartDesk name for mobile, web, virtual and augmented reality, wearables, and television markets; and security and video surveillance solutions, and virtual and augmented reality solutions for various commercial and industrial applications.
See Also
