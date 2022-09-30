C&C Group (LON:CCR) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $191.19

C&C Group plc (LON:CCR – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 191.19 ($2.31) and traded as low as GBX 150.50 ($1.82). C&C Group shares last traded at GBX 151 ($1.82), with a volume of 607,535 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on CCR shares. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of C&C Group from GBX 240 ($2.90) to GBX 230 ($2.78) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of C&C Group in a report on Wednesday, September 14th.

C&C Group Stock Down 2.4 %

The firm has a market cap of £565.37 million and a PE ratio of 1,798.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.07, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 176.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 190.57.

Insider Transactions at C&C Group

About C&C Group

In related news, insider Patrick McMahon acquired 5,000 shares of C&C Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 192 ($2.32) per share, for a total transaction of £9,600 ($11,599.81). In other C&C Group news, insider Patrick McMahon purchased 5,000 shares of C&C Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 192 ($2.32) per share, for a total transaction of £9,600 ($11,599.81). Also, insider Ralph Findlay purchased 12,721 shares of C&C Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 195 ($2.36) per share, with a total value of £24,805.95 ($29,973.36). In the last quarter, insiders purchased 17,848 shares of company stock worth $3,464,729.

C&C Group plc manufactures, markets, and distributes cider, beer, wine, spirits, ales, and soft drinks in the Republic of Ireland, Great Britain, and internationally. The company offers its products primarily under the Tennent's, Bulmers, and Magners brand name. It also distributes third party branded beers, wines, spirits, cider, and soft drinks.

