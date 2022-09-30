CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, DA Davidson restated a neutral rating on shares of CB Financial Services in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th.

CB Financial Services Stock Down 1.7 %

CBFV stock opened at $21.78 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $111.27 million, a P/E ratio of 9.55 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.70. CB Financial Services has a 52 week low of $20.49 and a 52 week high of $26.80.

CB Financial Services Announces Dividend

CB Financial Services ( NASDAQ:CBFV Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $12.27 million during the quarter. CB Financial Services had a net margin of 20.56% and a return on equity of 6.51%. On average, research analysts expect that CB Financial Services will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. CB Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.11%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CB Financial Services

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CBFV. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in CB Financial Services by 28.7% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 15,928 shares of the bank’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 3,552 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in CB Financial Services by 0.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 185,433 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,451,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in CB Financial Services by 1.8% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 157,095 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,700,000 after purchasing an additional 2,742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in CB Financial Services by 10.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,641 shares of the bank’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 1,080 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.86% of the company’s stock.

CB Financial Services Company Profile

CB Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and businesses in southwestern Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and Ohio. The company's primary deposit products include demand deposits, NOW accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts, as well as time deposit products.

