Castings (LON:CGS) Share Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $312.33

Castings P.L.C. (LON:CGS – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 312.33 ($3.77) and traded as low as GBX 280 ($3.38). Castings shares last traded at GBX 288 ($3.48), with a volume of 9,683 shares changing hands.

Castings Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of £122.40 million and a P/E ratio of 1,405.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 310.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 313.84.

About Castings

Castings P.L.C. engages in the iron casting and machining activities. It operates through Foundry Operations and Machining Operations segments. The company offers ductile iron, spheroidal graphite iron, austempered ductile iron, SiMo, grey iron, and Ni-resist castings. It also provides fertilising solution annealing, pearlitic quench and temper, temper softening, and austempering heat treatment services; automotive standard e-coat and powder coating, galvanising, plating, gas based surface treatment, and plastic and metal spray coating services; and assembly and insulation services.

