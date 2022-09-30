CashHand Price Hits $0.0001 on Top Exchanges (CHND)

CashHand (CHND) traded 72.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 30th. During the last week, CashHand has traded 45.5% lower against the US dollar. One CashHand coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. CashHand has a market cap of $163.87 and approximately $1,606.00 worth of CashHand was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Midas (MIDAS) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $29.06 or 0.00149202 BTC.
- Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000379 BTC.
- Beacon (BECN) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0465 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- Mirai (MIRAI) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Havy (HAVY) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0288 or 0.00000148 BTC.
- StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000049 BTC.
- Bitcoin Classic (BXC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0212 or 0.00000109 BTC.
- Civitas (CIV) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000006 BTC.
- Kemacoin (KEMA) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.
About CashHand
CashHand is a coin. CashHand’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,727,270 coins. CashHand’s official Twitter account is @CashHandchnd and its Facebook page is accessible here. CashHand’s official website is www.cashhand.info.
Buying and Selling CashHand
