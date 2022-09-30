Cashaa (CAS) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $7.99 Million

Cashaa (CAS) traded up 2.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 30th. In the last seven days, Cashaa has traded up 13.4% against the US dollar. One Cashaa coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0080 or 0.00000041 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Cashaa has a total market cap of $7.99 million and approximately $509,088.00 worth of Cashaa was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0510 or 0.00000259 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0633 or 0.00000322 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004073 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0530 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00010929 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000055 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069182 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10658794 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Cashaa Coin Profile

Cashaa launched on February 21st, 2021. Cashaa’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. The official message board for Cashaa is www.cryptocompare.com/coins/cas/forum/ETH. The official website for Cashaa is cashaa.com. Cashaa’s official Twitter account is @cashaaltd and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Cashaa is /r/Cashaa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Cashaa

According to CryptoCompare, “Cashaa is an Ethereum-based banking platform powered by the technology of Auxledger. It offers an exchange and money transfer services between fiat and cryptocurrencies. financial technology combined with fiat will enable real-time, peer-to-peer value exchange and payment services across all the Blockchain. The integrated Cashaa's wallet system enables its community to save, spend, borrow and get insured, with a simplified user experience in a legally compliant way. CAS, an EIP-20 token, is used as the main currency of Cashaa's ecosystem and allows its holders to acquire premium services, trade cryptocurrencies anywhere in the world, provide the credit score for lenders, participate in governing mechanism of CAS usage, and publicly trade tokens.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cashaa directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cashaa should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cashaa using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

