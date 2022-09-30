Carlsberg A/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Carlsberg A/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,800 shares, a decrease of 37.2% from the August 31st total of 37,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 321,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Carlsberg A/S Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of OTCMKTS CABGY traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $23.69. The company had a trading volume of 172,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 171,302. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.12. Carlsberg A/S has a 12 month low of $22.57 and a 12 month high of $35.59.

Get Carlsberg A/S alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on CABGY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Carlsberg A/S from 1,050.00 to 1,190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Carlsberg A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Berenberg Bank upped their price target on shares of Carlsberg A/S from 835.00 to 915.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,018.00.

Carlsberg A/S Company Profile

Carlsberg A/S produces and sells beer and other beverage products in Denmark. It offers core, and craft and specialty beers; and alcohol-free brews. The company provides its products primarily under the Carlsberg, Tuborg, Feldschlösschen, Baltika, Chongqing, 1664 Blanc, Grimbergen, Ringnes, and Somersby brand names.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Carlsberg A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carlsberg A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.