Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $70.20.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CAH. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $59.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Cardinal Health to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Cardinal Health to $67.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $58.00 to $66.00 in a report on Friday, August 12th.

Cardinal Health Stock Performance

Shares of CAH stock opened at $67.79 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $66.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.76. Cardinal Health has a 52 week low of $45.85 and a 52 week high of $72.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.47 billion, a PE ratio of 10.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.33.

Cardinal Health Announces Dividend

Cardinal Health ( NYSE:CAH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by ($0.12). Cardinal Health had a positive return on equity of 568.57% and a negative net margin of 0.51%. The company had revenue of $47.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cardinal Health will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 3rd will be issued a $0.4957 dividend. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 30th. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.73%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cardinal Health

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 1.8% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,808,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,811,000 after buying an additional 50,660 shares in the last quarter. Amundi raised its stake in Cardinal Health by 880.8% during the second quarter. Amundi now owns 5,043,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,619,000 after purchasing an additional 4,529,560 shares in the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Cardinal Health by 63.4% during the second quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 14,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $737,000 after purchasing an additional 5,467 shares in the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cardinal Health during the second quarter valued at $382,000. Finally, Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Cardinal Health during the second quarter valued at $333,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

Cardinal Health Company Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

Featured Articles

