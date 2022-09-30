Cardinal Energy (TSE:CJ) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $7.91

Cardinal Energy Ltd. (TSE:CJ – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$7.91 and traded as low as C$6.76. Cardinal Energy shares last traded at C$7.17, with a volume of 898,815 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Cardinal Energy from C$12.25 to C$13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Raymond James lifted their target price on Cardinal Energy from C$9.50 to C$10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, CIBC lifted their target price on Cardinal Energy from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd.

Get Cardinal Energy alerts:

Cardinal Energy Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$8.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$7.90. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.10 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.39.

Cardinal Energy Announces Dividend

Cardinal Energy ( TSE:CJ Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported C$0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.43 by C$0.20. The company had revenue of C$228.92 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cardinal Energy Ltd. will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.50%. Cardinal Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.69%.

Cardinal Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cardinal Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and production of crude oil and natural gas in the provinces of Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan. It has total proved plus probable oil and gas reserves of 110,391 thousand barrels of oil equivalent. Cardinal Energy Ltd. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cardinal Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardinal Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.